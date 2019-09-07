Viavi Solutions’ (VIAV) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viavi Solutions Inc. provides software and hardware platforms and instruments for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers and enterprises. The Company offers installation, commissioning, scripting, custom analytics, integration, business intelligence consulting, operational assistance, field and lab testing, technical training, maintenance, and support services. Its operating segment consists of Network and Service Enablement, Communications and Commercial Optical Products and Optical Security and Performance Products. Viavi Solutions Inc., formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation, is based in Milpitas, Calif. “

VIAV has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

VIAV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 957,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,567 shares of company stock worth $437,259. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

