Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Robert E. Munzenrider Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $64.04. 43,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Viad had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Viad by 904.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 167.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 111.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.