Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Get Viacom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,284. Viacom has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viacom will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viacom in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Viacom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Viacom by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 469,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 193,467 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 15.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.