Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.68.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.33. 802,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,868. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average of $178.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,778.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,705,255. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.