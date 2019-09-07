Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Matt Davidson Sells 2,688 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,688 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $27,310.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,577,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,189,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Matt Davidson sold 6,313 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $66,223.37.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Matt Davidson sold 6,250 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $65,875.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Matt Davidson sold 10,338 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $123,228.96.

On Monday, July 29th, Matt Davidson sold 12,058 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $137,461.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matt Davidson sold 2,802 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $28,692.48.

On Friday, July 19th, Matt Davidson sold 10,800 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $111,564.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matt Davidson sold 10,490 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $114,655.70.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matt Davidson sold 13,212 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $152,994.96.

On Monday, July 8th, Matt Davidson sold 12,529 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $141,201.83.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 33,521 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $389,849.23.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,352. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $270.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 4.04.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

