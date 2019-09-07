Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,504,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $242.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

