Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.