Veritable L.P. Sells 944 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 509.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,544.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $392,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,572 shares of company stock valued at $419,062,948 over the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

