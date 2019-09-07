Veritable L.P. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.85. 4,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

