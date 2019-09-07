Veritable L.P. Sells 4,440 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Gartner by 16.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,671 shares of company stock worth $351,826. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of IT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 233,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,566. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

