Veritable L.P. Sells 406 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

Shares of EQIX traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.48. 106,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,142. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $567.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

