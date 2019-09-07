Veritable L.P. Reduces Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 1,106,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

