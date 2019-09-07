Veritable L.P. Purchases 2,595 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 432,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

