Veritable L.P. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after buying an additional 624,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,488,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after purchasing an additional 678,935 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $73,083.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,509. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,603. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

