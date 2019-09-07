Veritable L.P. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,527,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,184,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.78. 1,036,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $133.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

