Veritable L.P. Has $1.20 Million Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in WABCO by 4.0% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WABCO in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 805,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth $62,568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.88 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

