Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.43. 16,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,728. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.