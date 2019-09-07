Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.65-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.65 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $922,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $284,306.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,189.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

