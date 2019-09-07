Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading 11.1% Higher

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.75, 1,038,370 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 726,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

VNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Longbow Research set a $26.00 target price on Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 340,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.