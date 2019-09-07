VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VEON were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in VEON by 623.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 187,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in VEON by 2,866.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,042,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,083 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in VEON by 102.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,245,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,129 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth $3,801,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in VEON by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,560,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

VEON opened at $2.53 on Friday. VEON Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

