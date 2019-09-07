Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.