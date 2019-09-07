Veil Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $65,678.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 46,825,097 coins and its circulating supply is 44,183,267 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.