Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 617.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,993. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

