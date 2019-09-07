Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,677. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.