Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,266. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

