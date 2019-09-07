Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $120.56. 833,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

