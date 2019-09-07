VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,717,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,387,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,753,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,261,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,432 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 189,337 shares during the period.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

