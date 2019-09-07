VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Position Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,801 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $64,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

