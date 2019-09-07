ValuEngine Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTVT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -3.64. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 606,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,212,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,442,424 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

