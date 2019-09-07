ValuEngine Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.57. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

