ValuEngine Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.63.

INCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 527,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,540 shares of company stock worth $9,829,776. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $4,107,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 36.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Incyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

