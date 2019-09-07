ValuEngine Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.63.
INCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 527,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,540 shares of company stock worth $9,829,776. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $4,107,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 36.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Incyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.