ValuEngine Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.