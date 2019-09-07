ValuEngine Lowers BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

BIOS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 205.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

