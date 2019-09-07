USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,090,822. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.93.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

