United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 950 ($12.41).

UU has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Utilities Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 858.45 ($11.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 786.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 810.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total transaction of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 3,252 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total transaction of £26,861.52 ($35,099.33).

United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

