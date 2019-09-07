United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 20th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:UBCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.