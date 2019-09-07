Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,080,000 after purchasing an additional 570,822 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

