Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an energy company. It engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, United States. “

UPLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,852. Ultra Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million.

In related news, CFO David W. Honeyfield bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 402,000 shares of company stock worth $49,380 in the last quarter.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

