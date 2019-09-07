Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) CFO David W. Honeyfield Acquires 300,000 Shares

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) CFO David W. Honeyfield purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UPLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 3,609,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,852. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

