UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $306.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.60. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 545.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 47,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

