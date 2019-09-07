UBS Group Reiterates $87.00 Price Target for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.