UBS Group Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.01 ($20.94).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.18 and its 200 day moving average is €17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

