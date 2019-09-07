UBS Group Initiates Coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

