Typerium Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Typerium has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Typerium has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $2,824.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.