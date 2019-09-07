Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,262,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 379,837 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 213,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $6,267,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Capp acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,830,782 shares of company stock worth $53,883,657 in the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

