Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,262,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 379,837 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $21.80.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94.
In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 213,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $6,267,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Capp acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,830,782 shares of company stock worth $53,883,657 in the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)
There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc
Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.