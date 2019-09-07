Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWIN. BidaskClub cut Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Twin Disc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.01. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 606.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

