Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWIN. BidaskClub cut Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Twin Disc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.01. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 606.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.