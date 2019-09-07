TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $418,208.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 52,939,905,499 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

