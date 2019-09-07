TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese Sells 2,262 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $146,464.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,817.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $99,548.76.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $33,079.66.
- On Monday, June 17th, Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $96,365.88.
NYSE TNET traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.42. 315,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.89. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $76.92.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,141.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12,851.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
