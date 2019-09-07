TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese Sells 2,262 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $146,464.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,817.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $99,548.76.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $33,079.66.

On Monday, June 17th, Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $96,365.88.

NYSE TNET traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.42. 315,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.89. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,141.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12,851.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

