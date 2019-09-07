Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 75,022 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,022 shares during the quarter. Pure Cycle makes up approximately 3.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Pure Cycle worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pure Cycle by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 246,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Pure Cycle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 358,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pure Cycle by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $253.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

PCYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.