Trigran Investments Inc. Raises Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,696 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless comprises about 7.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 9.93% of Sierra Wireless worth $43,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 39.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,749 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 681,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $618,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. 92,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

